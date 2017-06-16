Newborn Protection Measure Passes PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – Legislation to make it easier for new parents to relinquish unwanted or impossible-to-care-for newborns to caregivers was approved by the state House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1139 would give new parents additional options to hand newborns over to the appropriate authorities who would make sure the infants receive proper medical treatment and care. It would expand the list of caregivers who could accept relinquished newborns to include emergency service providers at fire stations or similar entities that employ emergency medical responders. The Newborn Protection Act currently only allows hospitals and police stations to accept newborns. The bill would also give fire stations, hospitals, and police stations the option to install incubators to receive newborns. Should an infant be left in an incubator, a 9-1-1 call would be automatically triggered if an onsite response isn’t made within a reasonable time. The Newborn Protection Act allows a parent to give up an infant who is 28 days or younger to a health care provider at a hospital or at a police station. The newborn is then placed into protective custody and must undergo a medical evaluation. The county children and youth agency and local police or state police must also be contacted. Under the act, parents who surrender an infant at a hospital or police station cannot be held criminal liable unless the newborn has been abused or is the victim of criminal conduct. House Bill 1139 goes to the full House for a vote.

