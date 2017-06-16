PA AG Probing Drug Companies Role In Opioid Crisis

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is joining other states in an investigation into how manufacturers have marketed and sold opioids during an addiction crisis that killed thousands of state residents last year. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said a majority of his counterparts in other states have joined the probe. He’s not revealing details, including whether the investigation is civil or criminal. Shapiro says subpoenas are being used to obtain documents and testimony. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says more than 4,600 Pennsylvanians died of drug overdoses last year, a jump of more than one third from 2015. Most were caused by heroin and other opioids.

