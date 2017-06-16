PA Jobless Rate Up Slightly

HARRISBURG (AP) – The number of people unemployed in Pennsylvania is up slightly over the past month. The state Labor and Industry Department issued seasonally adjusted data showing the jobless rate rose one tenth of a percentage point to 5% in May, up from 4.9% in April. The national rate is 4.3%, down by one tenth of a point from the prior month. The largest drop in jobs occurred in the construction field, which shed 4,300 positions. The biggest gainer was in leisure and hospitality, up 3,100 jobs. Manufacturing jobs are at their lowest number since 1990.

