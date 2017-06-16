Wife Sentenced For Lying About Husband’s Stabbing Death

COLUMBIA (AP) – A Lancaster area woman who lied to police to protect the man who fatally stabbed her husband has been sentenced to prison. Twenty-six-year-old Allison Oberdorff was ordered on Thursday to serve 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison, the maximum penalty for third-degree hindering a prosecution and providing false statements. Investigators say Oberdorff was in a romantic relationship with Ronald Sheetz when he fatally stabbed her husband, Michael Oberdorff Sr., at their Columbia home in January 2016. Police say she witnessed the stabbing, but lied to investigators about Sheetz’ name and deleted text messages she had exchanged with him. Sheetz is serving 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

