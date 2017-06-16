Wolf To Protect Medical Marijuana Growers & Patients

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying the federal government should not get in the way of Pennsylvania delivering relief via medical marijuana. The letter comes after reports that Sessions had asked Congress to repeal an amendment that protected state-approved medical marijuana programs from disruption by the feds. Wolf wrote that given the bipartisan and medical consensus for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania and many other states, we do not need the federal government getting in the way of Pennsylvania’s right to deliver relief through our program. Wolf added he would seek legal action to protect patients and legal producers. You can read Gov. Wolf’s letter to Attorney General Sessions by CLICKING THIS LINK.



