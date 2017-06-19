GAiN’s Summer Mission Packing Project This Week

MOUNT JOY – Volunteers are needed this week for the summer mission packing event at Global Aid Network’s Logistics Center in Lancaster County. Volunteers will be packing food, blankets, clothing, and other aid to needy people around the world. GAiN is also accepting $50 donations to help provide 200 meals to people in Lima, Peru where heavy rains, flash flooding, and landslides caused thousands to lose their homes. The mission packing event runs tomorrow through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and also Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. You can register for a single day or multiple days. Lunch and snacks are included. If you’d like to volunteer, call the center at 717-285-4220. The GAiN Logistics Center is located at 1506 Quarry Road, Mount Joy.

