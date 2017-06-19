Lancaster County School District Broke State Law

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says Lancaster County’s Manheim Township School District broke state law when it failed to publicly vote on the separation agreement with its former superintendent. Termination of the contract cost the district at least $358,000. Auditors determined the school board made two major procedural errors. First, even though the board knew about the former superintendent’s resignation and actually signed the separation agreement, the item was deliberately omitted from the agenda for its Jan. 21, 2016 meeting. During the meeting, the board voted to amend the agenda to include the resignation. Second, auditors found the board never publicly approved the separation agreement, which is a violation of the Public School Code. Auditors found that, while the former superintendent’s contract did contain some termination provisions, it did not specify the salary and benefit payments ultimately provided under the separation agreement. The costs associated with the separation agreement were: $172,000 in salary and retirement contributions for the former superintendent; $63,350 in salary for the acting superintendent; $17,000 for a search firm to find a new superintendent; and $105,590 to investigate a related personnel matter. The agreement also cost the district an unknown amount for the former superintendent’s health care.

Related