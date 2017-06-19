Lemoyne Turkey Hill Robbed

LEMOYNE – Police are searching for the robber of the Turkey Hill at 438 S. Third Street in Lemoyne, Cumberland County. Sunday at 10:35 p.m., officers responded after a man entered the store and walked around. He eventually brought an item to the counter and when he went to pay for it, grabbed money from out of the cash drawer. The employee pushed the suspect back and he then walked to the front of the counter and attempted to climb over it. The employee stopped him there and the robber left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen leaving the area on foot. The suspect is described as a white male, late twenties to early thirties, bald head with glasses, about 5′ 8″ and thin build. Pictures of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.

