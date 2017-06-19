PA Tax Amnesty Ends Tonight

HARRISBURG – Today is the last day for Pennsylvania’s Tax Amnesty Program. Individuals and businesses have until midnight tonight to pay delinquent taxes and have all penalties and half the interest waived. Those with back taxes can visit backtax.pa.gov or call 844-727-8283 to take advantage of the program. The program will not be extended and after today, a 5% penalty will be added to the amount owed. The department will also continue enforcement actions that recover nearly $600 million a year. An application and full payment must be received by midnight tonight to be considered for tax amnesty. Payment is accepted by check, money order, credit/debit card, or electronic funds transfer. The program offers tax amnesty to more than 30 taxes administered by the Department of Revenue including the corporate net income tax, employer withholding tax, sales tax, and personal income tax. The tax amnesty began on April 21.

