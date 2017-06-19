Voting By Mail In PA Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bill which permits voting by mail has been introduced by Rep. Rob Matzie of Beaver & Allegheny Counties. House Bill 1546 directs the Department of State and county election boards to establish a vote-by-mail system. Voters would only have to request a mail-in ballot once, and then would be sent ballots for every subsequent election unless they opted out. The bill also calls for measures to monitor and ensure voter and ballot integrity, a thorough review and updating of voter rolls, and prescribes penalties for fraud. Currently, 22 states have provisions allowing certain elections to be conducted entirely by mail, and three of those states hold all elections entirely by mail.

