Bill Keeps PA’s Best Teachers

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would keep Pennsylvania’s best teachers in the classroom by ending the practice of seniority-based layoffs has been approved by the state House Education Committee. Known as the Protecting Excellent Teachers Act, House Bill 1495 would instead require teacher performance to guide furlough and reinstatement decisions. Teacher performance ratings are already assigned under a comprehensive statewide educator evaluation system, based on classroom observation and student academic growth. Observed educators earn a rating of distinguished, proficient, needs improvement or failing. Pennsylvania is one of six remaining states that require seniority to be the sole factor in determining layoffs. The bill now awaits consideration by the full House.

