LANCASTER – A man’s body found in the Susquehanna River last Thursday morning by a fisherman near the Norman Wood Bridge has been identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office says it was 50-year-old James “Kelly” Rowland of East Hempfield Township. Rowland died of freshwater drowning and the manner of his death is pending toxicology tests. Rowland was reported missing by family members on June 12. Search crews had located Rowland’s car near the bridge.

