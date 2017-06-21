Court Rules In Favor Of Access To Police Videos

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Supreme Court is providing public access to dash camera video footage unless the police agency can prove it amounts to criminal investigative material and may be redacted. The court ruled in favor of a lower-court decision granting access to video shot by the dash cameras of two state troopers’ vehicles as they responded to a 2014 accident near State College. The majority says police mobile vehicle recorders, as a general rule, are not exempt from public disclosure. The decision says the only part of the recordings that is potentially investigative is audio from witness interviews, portions that had been ordered redacted by a lower court.

