Democrat To Run For Maryland’s Governor

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker is running for governor of Maryland. In a campaign video released today, Baker said he’s running “to build a future that works for all of us.” Baker discusses his work as county executive in the state’s second-largest jurisdiction, touting crime reductions, and progress in education and economic development. Baker joins several Democrats seeking the party’s nomination next year. The winner will take on Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has said he’ll seek a second term, but has not formally launched his campaign.

