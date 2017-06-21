More Choices For PA Farmers

HARRISBURG – Farmers would have more options with how their preserved land is managed under a bill approved by the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. House Bill 1550 gives farmers the freedom to relinquish the option to construct a new farmstead residence on their preserved land. This would aid in tax purposes and make it easier to pass the farm to the next generation at a lower value. Under current law, farmers are permitted to construct a new house on their preserved land and are allowed to subdivide a section of land off the property to construct the home. However, farmers are not permitted to subdivide a portion of the property on which a home already exists. The bill would reverse that provision. The bill now goes to the full House for a vote.

