More Protection For Unwanted Newborns

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation by Rep. Jesse Topper of Bedford, Franklin & Fulton Counties that amends the Newborn Protection Act to allow parents to relinquish newborns to emergency medical responders at fire stations. House Bill 1139 grows the list of locations parents can surrender a newborn aged 28 days or less and ensures the infant is properly cared for and receives medical treatment. Currently, the act only allows infants to be surrendered at a hospital or a police station. Also, parents who surrender an infant cannot be held criminally liable unless the newborn has been abused or is the victim of criminal conduct. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

