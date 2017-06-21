New Licenses From PennDOT

HARRISBURG – As part of ongoing enhancements, PennDOT has updated the design and enhanced the security features of its driver license and ID cards. PennDOT began a pilot of the new products at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg. All driver and photo centers will transition to the new products by the end of October 2017. The new products will be phased in over the next four-year renewal cycle and will replace existing products. The new cards are not REAL ID-compliant. System, building infrastructure, and process changes will be necessary for Pennsylvania to issue Real ID-compliant products. PennDOT anticipates that Real ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards will be available at customer’s option in 2019.

