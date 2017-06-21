No Sentencing Relief In Solanco Murder

HARRISBURG – The PA Superior Court denied a Lancaster County man’s bid for relief from a life sentence for his role in the death of a Drumore Township man. 31-year-old Stephen Harmer of Kirkwood was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder for hatching the burglary plan that took the life of 62-year-old Douglas Herr. Harmer and two brothers, Cody and Kyle Wunder, targeted Herr when Harmer discovered Herr kept a cash-sum settlement at his Furniss Road home. Kyle Wunder shot Herr after Herr wounded Cody Wunder during the Aug. 2012 break-in. The men stole $211,000 from a safe. The Wunder brothers and Harmer are serving life sentences.

Related