HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Health Department officials are notifying 12 applicants they’ve been awarded permits to grow and process medical marijuana. Two selected are located in Berks County. The agency named the chosen entities that are scattered across the state and said it would announce the first round of 27 dispensary permits by the end of next week. The growers will have six months to meet standards that show they are operational, after which they can begin growing.

Related