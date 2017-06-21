PA Toughening Animal Cruelty & Neglect Laws

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf will sign legislation strengthening laws against animal cruelty and neglect in Pennsylvania. The state Senate unanimously passed House Bill 1238 Tuesday, two months after it passed the House. It would establish grades of violations up to a felony for intentionally torturing an animal or for neglect or abuse that causes it severe injury or death. Pennsylvania is only one of three states that does not have a felony statute for severe animal abuse. Dog owners also would be subject to punishment for tethering in certain situations.

