Rally Against Planned Parenthood Resource Center At Reading High

READING – A rally by Concerned Citizens for Reading is planned for this afternoon to oppose the Reading School District Board’s proposal to put a Planned Parenthood /Access Matters resource center in the high school. Kathy Kuhns says with the district only having a 63% graduation rate, the emphasis should be on academics, not sexual education. The rally begins at 5 p.m. at 8th & Washington Streets in Reading. The school board will then meet at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposal with a final vote is planned at their June 28th meeting at 7 p.m.

