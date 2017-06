SHARTLESVILLE – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Shartlesville, Berks County on Monday afternoon. They determined the maximum wind speed was 80 mph and traveled about 2.1 miles. A storm survey found a damage path of trees located behind Mountain Springs Campground on the southern slope of Blue Mountain. Tree damage was also seen north of Interstate 78 adjacent near Campsite Road, Northkill Road,and Forge Dam Road.

