Dinniman Bill Protects Pets Left In Hot Vehicles

HARRISBURG – Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman introduced legislation to protect pets left unattended in hot cars. Senate Bill 636 makes it a summary offense to confine an animal in a vehicle under conditions that jeopardize the pet’s health. A police officer, public safety professional or humane officer would have the authority to remove the animal if they believe it is suffering and is endangered after a reasonable search for the owner or operator of the vehicle. The rescuer would not be held liable for any damages. A note would be left for the vehicle’s owner as the pet would be taken to a veterinary clinic. The vehicle operator would be responsible for any costs incurred for veterinary care.

