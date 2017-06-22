Help For Children With Imprisoned Parents

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan group of state senators unveiled legislation to establish a public charitable trust to help children impacted by the prison system. The measure would create the “First Chance Trust Fund,” which would be used to create scholarships and provide grants to programs that benefit children of incarcerated loved ones and children facing challenges. The fund, administered by the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency, would be funded by private, tax‐deductible donations and a 1% surcharge on vendors that have a contract with the Department of Corrections. There are over 81,000 Pennsylvania children with a parent in prison, and about 65% of Pennsylvania state inmates have at least one child. The absence, which some psychologists have compared to the death of a parent, through the formative years can have deleterious effects on a child. Dealing with the emotional, social and economic consequences of that loss can trigger behavioral problems, lead to trouble in school and the possibility of dropping out, and continuing the cycle of crime.

