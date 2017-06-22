Person Sought In Lebanon County Foundry Employee Shooting

LEBANON (AP) – Police are seeking a “person of interest” after an employee was shot outside a Lebanon County aluminum foundry, although investigators don’t believe that person was the target. South Lebanon Township Police haven’t released the victim’s name in the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Boose at Cornwall foundry parking lot. Authorities have been unable to find the person responsible for the shooting, who they say was outside lying in wait for another employee. The suspected shooter missed his target, but wounded another employee who was struck while sitting in his car. Police say there was a specific target and motive for the shooting, which they’ve not revealed.

Related