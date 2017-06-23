Bill Protects Honest Hunters

HARRISBURG – A bill protecting hunters who turn themselves into the state Game Commission after mistakenly taking an animal has unanimously passed the PA House. Presently, a hunter who harvests a deer or turkey of the wrong sex or who accidentally takes two animals can turn them into a wildlife conservation officer and receive a new tag, pay a small fine, and suffer no license revocation. House Bill 359 would expand the practice to include bear and elk. It does not change any of the penalties that a hunter faces for illegal out-of-season kills, except for the elimination of license revocations in those instances where the hunter self-reports and surrenders the animal. The bill helps to address situations where a hunter erroneously wanders into a wrong area, takes an out-of-season game animal, but upon learning of the honest mistake and within 24 hours, turns him or herself and the animal into the Game Commission. The bill now heads to the Senate.

