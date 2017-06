WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will host a town hall in Lancaster on Saturday, June 24. Casey will answer questions from constituents from 2 – 3:30 p.m. at Franklin & Marshall College’s Roschel Performing Arts Center at 602 College Avenue in Lancaster. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are not required. Anyone wishing to attend will be given a seat on a first come, first served basis.

Related