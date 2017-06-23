Dog That Mauled Children In Lancaster To Be Euthanized

LANCASTER – Police say a pit bull that mauled two young children in Lancaster as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats is being euthanized next week. A 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl suffered wounds to their faces after the dog broke through a fence and attacked them Monday on Lafayette Street. The children’s mother was able to pull the dog away from the van with the help of several others. Lancaster Police say the girl was released from the hospital Thursday. The boy is still hospitalized in serious, but stable condition. The dog’s owner is voluntarily euthanizing the animal June 30. The dog is currently under quarantine.

