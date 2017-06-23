Proposal Cuts PA Corporate Tax Rate

HARRISBURG – A proposal to generate additional revenues for state government by using targeted tax cuts to spur business growth was unveiled by state Cumberland County Rep. Greg Rothman. His House Bill 1584 would reduce Pennsylvania’s Corporate Net Income Tax rate from 9.99 to 5.99% beginning in 2018. Pennsylvania’s CNI tax rate currently is one of the highest in the nation. Rothman said his bill would make Pennsylvania economically competitive by cutting the rate, mirroring the 1981 Kemp-Roth federal law that generated a historic increase in business activity and tax revenues. The bill will be assigned to a state House committee for consideration.

