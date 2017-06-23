Raising Of The Historic Star Barn Spotlighted

LANCASTER – One of the most recognized barns in America is being rebuilt again in Lancaster County. The Star Barn was seen for years along Route 283 outside of Harrisburg until it and the ancillary structures were taken down and stored. David Abel purchased the structure and has plans to restore it in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. He talks about the history and the biblical context of the building. The Star Barn Raising Festival is set for July 2-4 at Ironstone Farm and is open to the public. More information about the festival is available at www.thestarbarn.com or call 717-367-0100, ext. 24. Volunteers can actually help at the barn raising. If you can help in the morning, afternoon or an all day shift, please send an email to info@thestarbarn.com or leave a message at 717-361-5828. David Abel talks more about the project on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

