Safe Year For Hunting In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – PA hunters had one of their safest years on record in 2016. The number of hunting related shooting incidents statewide was the second-lowest ever, and for only the second time on record, a year passed without a single fatality related to gun handling while hunting or trapping in Pennsylvania, according to a newly released report from the state Game Commission. There were 25 hunting-related shooting incidents statewide during 2016. Only 2015 had a lower number of incidents with 23. And the only other year without a hunting-related fatality in Pennsylvania was 2012. Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said the trend of increasingly safer hunting is something of which PA’s hunters and the Game Commission’s team of volunteer instructors can be proud. Decades ago, hundreds of incidents occurred annually, year after year in Pennsylvania.

Related