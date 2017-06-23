Toomey Upbeat About Senate Health Care Bill; Wolf Has Concerns

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is praising the health care bill written by fellow U.S. Senate Republicans, but is not saying whether he’d vote for it. Toomey’s statement came after Senate Republicans released their long-awaited bill to dismantle ObamaCare. The bill can still undergo changes, and Toomey says he’ll examine it and welcome feedback. Toomey calls the Senate’s bill an important and constructive first step in replacing Obama’s seven-year-old law with something better and stable. Toomey also lauds the bill’s curbs on federal Medicaid spending, and says it does not pull the rug out from anyone who’s covered. Gov. Tom Wolf says such cuts to Medicaid will hurt seniors in need of nursing care, working families, children with disabilities, and rural hospitals. For more background on the health care proposal, you can CLICK THIS LINK.



