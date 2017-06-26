Bill Monitors Use Of Welfare Benefits

HARRISBURG – Westmoreland County Rep. Justin Walsh has introduced legislation to bring further accountability to welfare benefits. Walsh said there have been reports of cases where the benefits have not been used until many months after they become available, questioning the validity of their need. House Bill 1618 would require any welfare assistance not used within six months to be forfeited back to the government. Walsh added his bill would ensure assistance is available to those most in need and reduce waste, fraud, and abuse of benefits.

