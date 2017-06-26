Budget Deadline Looms As PA Lawmakers Eye Deficit

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are returning to the state Capitol with five days to pass an on-time budget and no firm agreement on how to address state government’s biggest cash shortfall since the recession. Leaders of the House and Senate GOP majorities were expected to brief rank-and-file Republicans today after spending the weekend in closed-door negotiations. Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a $32.3 billion budget plan that includes $1 billion in new spending. Republicans are aiming to cut some spending from that plan, and they’ve rejected Wolf’s accompanying $1 billion tax package to help plug the deficit. Instead, House Republicans want to raise cash through a massive expansion of casino-style gambling and selling wholesale and retail liquor licenses. Senate Republicans are eyeing a plan to borrow money.

