Health Care Bill Criticized At Casey Lancaster Town Hall

LANCASTER (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey told a town hall crowd in Lancaster that the U.S. Senate Republican health care proposal would mean “destructive” cuts to Medicaid and “obscene” tax cuts for the rich. Casey, who is running for Democrat re-election next year, spent much of the time Saturday telling the crowd at Franklin & Marshall College how he believes the measure “sells out the middle class” and would hurt, children, seniors, and people with disabilities. PA‘s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said he’s likely to support the measure, in part because it puts Medicaid on a sustainable path. The chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania accused Casey of playing “political games” instead of working to fix the system.

