SHREWSBURY – The PA House State Government Committee held a public hearing this morning in Shrewsbury, York County, to examine claims of questionable activity by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. Testifiers discussed SRBC actions that have led to higher-than-expected customer water bills and wasting of taxpayer dollars through excessive fees and repetition of services. The hearing also examined the disregard of the professional opinions of Pennsylvania licensed hydrologists and engineers.

