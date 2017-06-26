Lebanon Police Standoff Ends In Death

LEBANON (AP) – An armed man who held a woman and his mentally disabled daughter in a Lebanon apartment was found dead after a police standoff. Officers said a 53-year-old man held the woman captive for about three hours before she escaped and called police. Officers were sent at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday to the unit on the 900 block of Walnut Street where the man holding his 23-year-old daughter and refused to talk to them. A Lebanon County emergency services unit entered at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and got the woman to safety, then found the man dead in a rear bedroom from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Capt. David Gingrich said “less than a dozen” people were evacuated from surrounding properties. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

