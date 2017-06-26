Man Points Handgun At Customers In Lancaster Store

LANCASTER –Lancaster Police arrested a man who was pointing a handgun at customers at the Quick Way Mini Mart at 502 E. King Street late Saturday night. Customers who fled the store confirmed that the man with the gun was still inside. Police made contact with the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Everette Means of Buffalo, SC. Officers saw Means placing an object inside a baseball hat and placing the hat on the floor prior to exiting. An inspection revealed a Taurus .357 revolver. The handgun had been reported as stolen to East Lampeter Twp. Police. Means was also found to be in possession of hollow plastic straw that containing a white powder residue that was suspected to be cocaine. Means faces firearms violations, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and other charges. Means was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

