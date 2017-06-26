PA One Call Legislation Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation that would ensure greater public safety by extending and expanding provisions of the PA One Call Law. Also known as 811, the communications system helps prevent damage to underground utilities and avoid tragedies by requiring companies and people to “Call Before You Dig.” That information is then used to determine if there are any lines at-risk in the area, so they can be marked prior to excavation. There are more than 6,000 hits each year, with about half involving natural gas lines. Preventing pipeline damage increases safety and reduces costs. Senate Bill 242 is now before the House Consumer Affairs Committee for consideration.

