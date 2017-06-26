York Co Nightly Bugle Call Restriction

GLEN ROCK(AP) – A Pennsylvania town councilman who plays taps through loudspeakers every night must limit the activity. The York Dispatch reports the Glen Rock Borough Council voted unanimously to restrict Councilman Joshua Corney’s broadcast of the song to Sunday nights and certain flag holidays like Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Patriot’s Day. Councilman Corney didn’t attend Wednesday’s meeting. Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, says he plays the recording of the bugle call for “lights out” to honor those in the armed forces. He adds that he is willing to compromise but doesn’t want to sacrifice his rights. Several people who live near Corney have complained that the nightly broadcasts violate the borough’s noise ordinance and create a disturbance.

Related