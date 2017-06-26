York County Woman In Car Killed By Stray Bullet

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (AP) – State Police have opened an involuntary manslaughter investigation after a woman riding in a car on a rural York County road was killed by a stray bullet. Authorities say 55-year-old Nancy Folcomer of Red Lion was in a car on Myers School Road in North Hopewell Township when she was hit by a .9 mm round shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. She died less than an hour later. Officers found that a 42-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Red Lion, had been shooting a pistol on private property nearby. Their names were not released. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of Folcomer’s death.

Related