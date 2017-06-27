Budget Deadline Looms As PA Lawmakers Eye Deficit

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are back at the state Capitol with four days remaining to pass an on-time budget and no firm agreement on how to address state government’s biggest cash shortfall since the recession. Leaders of the House and Senate GOP majorities were to brief rank-and-file Republicans on Monday after spending the weekend in closed-door negotiations. Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a $32.3 billion budget plan that includes $1 billion in new spending. Republicans are aiming to cut some spending from that plan, and they’ve rejected Wolf’s accompanying $1 billion tax package to help plug the deficit. Instead, House Republicans want to raise revenue through a massive expansion of casino-style gambling and selling wholesale and retail liquor licenses. Senate Republicans are eyeing a plan to borrow money.

