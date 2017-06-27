Cutler Bill Helps Prospective College Students

HARRISBURG – Prospective college students and their families would have access to information to know what they’ll pay for their degrees and how likely it is that they’ll be able to find a job in their area of study under a bill passed by the PA House. House Bill 1448 would make available an online resource to help them choose a college or university that best meets their financial needs and prepares them for in-demand careers. The state Education Department would create a comparison tool to allow users to quickly and easily examine factors such as net tuition and fees, graduation and retention rates, percentage of students receiving federal aid, and average borrowing amounts. Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler sponsored the measure. Community colleges, universities within the State System of Higher Education, Penn State, Pitt, Temple & Lincoln Universities, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and any other institution of higher learning that receives state funding would be required to participate. It would also include nonprofit colleges or universities incorporated in Pennsylvania. The bill now goes to Senate for consideration.

Related