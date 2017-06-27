Measure Gets More Veterans On Registry For Services

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would improve services for Pennsylvania veterans is moving forward this week in the state House. Rep. Matt Gabler of Clearfield & Elk Counties co-sponsored the bill which would expand the number of Pennsylvanians identified by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs veterans’ registry. Currently, the registry captures about 7,000 of the over 894,000 veterans in Pennsylvania. The registry is a valuable resource to inform veterans, their families, and their support workers to learn about benefits, programs, and services. The bill empowers the Department of Veterans Affairs to work with other state departments to bolster the registry.

