New Rules Set For Sentencing PA Juveniles To Life

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Supreme Court says juveniles should only rarely be sentenced to life without parole, telling prosecutors that such cases require proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is a rare example of someone who can never be rehabilitated. The Court ruled unanimously that there is a legal presumption that life sentences without parole for juveniles are not appropriate, and put the burden on district attorneys to prove individual exceptions are warranted. Pennsylvania prisons have hundreds of lifers who committed their crimes as juveniles.

