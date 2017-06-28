Animal Abuse Bill To Be Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is to signed House Bill 1238 into law today. The animal protection and abuse bill updates and clarifies existing animal abuse statutes and increases the penalties for those who abuse animals. The bill includes mandatory forfeiture which requires that after an animal abuser is convicted, the victims of that abuse will be forfeited to an animal shelter. The measure also increases penalties for heinous animal abuse, adds protections for horses, provides stipulations for tethering of animals, and provides civil immunity for veterinary personnel and humane society police officers to prevent frivolous lawsuits against these professionals when reporting animal cruelty in good faith.

Related