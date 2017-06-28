Gambling Emerges As Hang Up In PA Budget Talks

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican lawmakers trying to address PA’s massive budget shortfall are hitting a rough patch over how much more gambling to legalize. Today is the third-to-last day of the fiscal year, and House and Senate Republican leaders remain behind closed doors discussing spending and revenue plans. Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman says the House GOP won’t sign off on gambling legislation unless it allows slot machine-style video games at thousands of bars, truck stops, and liquor license holders. Supporters say the machines will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for state and local governments. But the Wolf Administration says it’ll hurt revenue from the Pennsylvania Lottery and licensed casinos. The Senate backs a narrower proposal that includes online casino gambling and online lottery play.

Related