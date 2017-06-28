Go Fund Me Account For Lancaster Children Attacked By Pit Bull

HERSHEY – A Lancaster boy remains at Penn State Children’s Hospital after being attacked by a pit bull on June 19. 5-year-old Charlie Warfel is listed in fair condition. His 2-year-old sister, Ruby, has been released after she and her brother were attacked by the dog on Lafayette Street. The family has set up a fundraising account in order to help cover the short and long-term medical expenses for the two children. The account can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/charlieandruby. The pit bull has been quarantined at the owner’s home and is to be euthanized on Friday. Police are continuing their investigation and, so far, no charges have been filed.