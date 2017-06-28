Legal Protections For Those Receiving Mental Health Care

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation which would ensure Pennsylvanians receiving mental health care have legal protection from those seeking to do them harm. House Bill 835 would update the Mental Health Procedures Act to state that persons in treatment for mental health issues have a right to be free from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Currently, mental health patients are not specifically protected under statute. Patient advocacy groups brought the legal loophole to the attention of lawmakers. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

