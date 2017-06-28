More Transparency In Hiring School Officials

HARRISBURG – Legislation to increase transparency in the process of hiring school officials has been approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 592 would require school boards to publicly disclose employment information before hiring a district superintendent, assistant district superintendent or principal. Sen. Pat Stefano of Fayette, Somerset & Westmoreland Counties sponsored the measure. Under the bill, which goes to the state House, once an offer of employment has been extended to an official, the terms of employment would have to be posted on the school district’s public website at least two weeks prior to being approved. Stefano said these are key positions with huge salaries, and citizens deserve the opportunity to examine the contracts and provide feedback to their school board members. The bill now goes to the House.

Related